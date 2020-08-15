Sugarcane is loaded with carbohydrates, protein, vitamins (A, B complex and C) and also contains good amounts of minerals like phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc and iron. In its unprocessed form, it is also a good source of phenolic and flavonoid antioxidants.

The juice is alkaline in nature and this is because of the high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and manganese. Thus, sugarcane juice helps create an alkaline environment in the body that prevents diseases like cancer.

It is processed to make cane sugar, brown sugar, and molasses. It is a major source of most of the table sugar in the world. It can also be used to make rum and in Brazil, it is fermented and used to make a liquor called cachaça.

Below are more healthy reasons to eat sugarcane:

It aids in development of bones and teeth

Calcium rich sugarcane ensures proper development of the skeletal system, bones and teeth. It also keeps bad breath & tooth decay at bay.

Good for acne

Topical use of sugarcane juice can help reduce acne. Sugarcane juice contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid, which increase cell turnover. They also exfoliate the skin and eliminate chances of acne buildup. Just mix with Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) into a mask-like consistency, apply on face and neck and leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off with cool water.

Helpful in soothing sore throat

Sugarcane juice has abundant vitamin C in it and is very effective in soothing an irritated throat. Just add a dash of lime juice and a pinch of black salt .The high dosage of antioxidants is also beneficial in keeping bacterial and viral infections at bay.

Helpful in boosting Immunity

Sugar cane helps in boosting the immune system. The presence of antioxidants helps in stabilising the bilirubin levels in the body and thus strengthening the immune system in many ways.

Helps in treating acidity

When there is too much acid formation in the stomach, it may lead to heartburn. Drinking fresh sugarcane juice may help in feeling better by neutralising the stomach acids.

Helps gets rid of toxins

Being rich in antioxidants, a regular consumption of sugarcane juice may help in effectively removing toxins from the body. Getting rid of toxins also gives a kick to the metabolism which in turn helps in weight reduction.

Good for women

Sugarcane juice has been found to be a great addition to a pregnant woman’s diet. It facilitates quicker conceptions and safer pregnancy. This amazing juice contains trace amounts of folic acid or vitamin B9 that is known to protect from neural birth defects like Spina bifida. Also, research has discovered that sugarcane juice minimizes ovulating problems in women, thereby increasing chances of conception.

Heals wounds

Other than boosting your immunity, sugarcane juice also helps in speeding the recovery from wounds. The juice contains sucrose that is naturally capable of healing any kind of wound in a small span of time. You can also dab some sugarcane juice over the wound for better results.