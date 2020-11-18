Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has blamed youths restiveness on unemployment.

Abaribe said this when an NGO, International Day for Tolerance and Peace Promotion (ID4TAPP) visited him.

He said unemployment and underemployment were capable of triggering dissatisfaction as witnessed recently.

“About 29 per cent of the Nigerian population is unemployed and this is alarming.

“When a man is unemployed, he has no money to assuage his basic needs, and he can’t take care of his family, then he will be angry,’’ Abaribe said.

The senate minority leader, who appealed for job creation, said economic empowerment of youths was paramount in ending restiveness in Nigeria.