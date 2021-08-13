Ahead of Anambra governorship election on November 6, the governorship candidate of the BOOT Party, Okeke Jerry, has called on the youths of the state to support one of their own to win the election.

In a chat with newsmen yesterday in Onitsha, he bemoaned what he called nonchalant attitude of the youths to support their fellow youths to take over positions of leadership, and the need for them to use the coming election in the state as template to prove that they could struggle for power and get it.

“For the youths to take over the government of Anambra State, we should be mature in our thoughts. They make jest of everything about positive change, by making caricatures of any young person that rises up to contest for elective position. What the youths need from politicians is money, and they are ready to do anything to get the money. This is very bad. That’s why the government of the day doesn’t take the youths seriously.

“If the youths must take over the Anambra Government House via November 6 elections, money should not come first. I want the Nigerian youths to stay far away from the money bag politicians because they are killing this country. How many years did it take Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to build many universities, industries, institutions, banks, roads, bridges, airports, and railways among others with meagre resources from agriculture? Today, what is happening even with the oil boom? All we have is a lazy group of politicians, who joined politics because of oil money.

“If you continue to vote for the moneybag, you are making yourselves the architect of your own misfortune. We need freedom now. It is only the BOOT party that is well positioned to lead Anambra right, if I am elected. I am a new face in government without a godfather. I am young, educated, vibrant and active.

“Therefore, the youths are advised to stop discouraging one of their own simply because he has no money to throw around. Instead of receiving money from a money bag to discourage me, it is better you support me to prove them wrong. If I get there, I will help to bring you up,” he promised.

