Ngozi Nwoke, Lagos

Internet fraudsters in the country have been urged to abandon the trade and go into more productive ventures.

Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Akeem Popoola, gave the advice at the maiden GAGE Awards in Lagos, recently.

Popoola, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would go after those who abandoned legitimate businesses for Internet crime.

“It is important to point out that people should utilise the Internet for good purposes. Internet fraud is on the increase and it is disturbing. Anyone indulging in that act should desist from it today,” he said.

In his remarks, president of GAGE Awards Nigeria, Mr Johnson Anorh, said the awards would continue to recognise and reward outstanding performance of renowned companies in the web industry in Nigeria based on veritable facts.

At the event, GTBank Plc won the overall GAGE Awards. Jumia Food, Airtel, and some other notable companies and individuals also won prizes in different categories.

Anorh said the aim was to recognise companies and individuals that had made positive impact on the economic growth of the web market over the years.

He said: “GAGE Awards is the comprehensive celebration of outstanding performance of individuals and quoted companies in the Nigerian web market by leveraging on the power of the Internet.

“GAGE Awards will be selecting from the wealth of talents and professionals within the Nigerian and African digital ecosystem annually. The maiden edition of the GAGE Awards is rewarding the best individuals, brands and groups in the 24 categories, bordering on innovation, entertainment, information, inspiration and commerce. This and many more are what the GAGE Awards seek to spotlight and celebrate.

“The influence of the Internet globally has grown exponentially within the last two decades. Today, the wealth of over 70 per cent of the world’s richest people can be traced to the power of the Internet. It is now the strongest source of new money and by extension the foundation of global enterprise. Let us not also forget the influence of the Internet in social political change in Africa. The Internet has no doubt become a platform where we find indigenous enterprise, innovations, inspiration, information and entertainment among many other things.

“Seeing the impact of such valuable platform, we set out over three years to create an award that would set a standard and reward the ingenuity and enterprise taking place on the Internet and the use of the internet for good,” he stated.

Stating the challenges facing the web market, Anorh noted that the capital of the web market has over the years been relatively unstable, adding that the capital instability in the web market is not peculiar to Nigeria, as it cuts across other countries all over the world.

“The continued instability (in the Web industry) has contributed in no small measure to giving concerns to Internet users who indulge in online business. However, the instability in the capital market is not peculiar to Nigeria. Internet security challenges other parts of the world. These no doubt have direct consequences on the web market activities and returns,” he noted.

While commending the GAGE Awards team for its legacy of driving excellence towards the success of the award, he assured the awardees of its continued support towards rewarding their hard work and dedication in the digital market. He said the award was an avenue to encourage the development of the digital market.

“We are very grateful for the support we have been receiving from our sponsors and partners. We appreciate member of the GAGE team who have tirelessly worked hard to ensure the success of this award ceremony. We also thank the state government for implementing policies that support the web industry,” he said.

An awardee, Miss Kiki Mordi, an undercover journalist with BBC, emerged winner of the best online documentary in 2019. She described the award as unexpected. She thanked the GAGE Award organisers for recognising her work and promised to continuously stand again all forms of sexual assault on anyone, especially the vulnerable. She also thanked members of the BBC that supported her during the ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary.

“I am highly delighted and grateful to the wonderful GAGE team for recognising our efforts. I couldn’t have achieved the success of the ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary without the support and protection of the BBC crew. This award is dedicated to you all,” she said.