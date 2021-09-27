More Facts have emerged on why the meeting of the National Convention Committee on Zoning ended in a stalemate.

Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after the meeting told newsmen they adjourned to conclude this week, adding, “we had a fruitful meeting.”

A member of the committee disclosed that the adjournment was because there was a sharp division as members could not reach a definite decision on where the next national chairman, an office currently occupied by Uche Secondus, a southerner, should emerge from during the October 30-31 National Convention.

The member revealed that the committee adjourned to consult further with other relevant stakeholders, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

According to the member, while some members wanted the South to retain it with the hope that doing so would pave way for a presidential candidate from the North, others canvassed that the North should produce the next national chairman in the spirit of the four-year rotational agreement in the party.

It was further revealed that two groups emerged from within and outside the zoning committee with both disagreeing on where the next national chairman should come from.

The ‘Maintain the Status Quo Group’ wants all the party offices retained in the geographical side to which they presently are while the ‘Move Around Group’ wants all the positions presently in the South to be transferred to the North while the ones in the North should move south-ward. By the calculation of the ‘Maintain the Status Quo Group’, chairmanship of the party would be retained in the South while the national secretary moves to the North. However, the ‘Move Around Group’ want the next chairman of PDP to emerge from the North while the South produces the secretary. Also while the ‘Move Around Group’ believe that zoning the chairman’s position to the North would make the presidential ticket to be automatically zoned to the South, they have continue to insist that the issue at hand is party position and when the party gets to the point where it has to nominate the presidential flagbearer, the matter would be resolved.

However, the ‘Maintain the Status Quo Group’ believe that the zoning committee should also adopt the position of the Bala Mohammed Committee, which reviewed the performance of the party in the 2019 general election. It wants the presidential ticket of the party thrown open for aspirants from all the six zones.

Former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, is leading the ‘Move Around Group’ with the support of some elements in the South-South and SouthEast zones while the ‘Maintain the Status Quo Group’ is being led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and has the buy-in of key leaders of the party across South-West and the three zones in the North.

Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Ugwuanyi had clarified that the committee has no mandate to zone political offices such as president or vice president. The governor explained that “our committee is strictly limited to the PDP national executive offices to be contested at the 2021 PDP National Convention scheduled for the end of October 2021”, stressing: “We have no mandate to zone political offices such as president or vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

