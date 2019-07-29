Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Special Adviser to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, of Public Relations and Strategies, Malam Isa Gusau, has explained why the governor has not constituted the state executive council, two months after his inauguration.

In an interview in Maiduguri, the state capital over the weekend, Gusau said that the governor was studying the state of affairs in the various ministries, departments, agencies and local governments.

“He has been taking briefings from ministerial representatives consisting of permanent secretaries, ministerial secretaries, directors of operations, planning, administration and finance and monitoring.

The whole idea is for the governor to come up with his informed development blueprint that is practicable,” he explained.

Gusau added that the governor had been reviewing all the briefings and analysing the presentations from each of the ministries. He said the governor was also consulting with each of the state assembly members so as to ensure everybody is involved in the process of governance and cabinet formation.

“He wants to have his executive developmental plan before announcing commissioners so that when commissioners come, they will meet in place, multi sectoral development needs.