Henry Uche

A blockchain startup, WiCrypt, has emerged second among the 25 technological innovators listed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at a three- day innovation competition and exhibition recently held in Abuja, with N2million funding.

WiCrypt is a blockchain startup offering WiFi Hotspot Sharing services allowing suscribers to make money sharing their mobile data. The WiFi hotspot sharing service is powered by blockchain. The program is focused on supporting innovation and creativity in the telecommunication sector and other Fin-technology start-ups in Nigeria. Intelligence newsletter delivered by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) quoting Diutocoinnews says WiCrypt will help Nigerians earn money online using and sharing their mobile data.

According to the statement, the founder Ugochukwu Aronu, said “the country is looking to help accelerate real blockchain startup in the country with funds, creating a favourable environment for them. The seed funding will also help other fintech startup to grow and create more real life solutions.

“Moreso, with WiCrypt WiFi hotspot service, new blockchain jobs will be created in Nigeria. It will also help in digitizing the economy, encouraging the growth of the fourth industrial revolution”.

The founder explained that users can register on the platform by downloading its mobile application. The registered subscriber can deposit funds into his wallet using bank accounts, card payments or Kenya Mpesa money. Registered subscribers can also deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance token. The registered subscriber can now search for available WiFi Hotspot from the app and then connect. The WiFi hotspot service charge will be deducted from his deposited funds. While the WiFi host will be credited his earnings per applied rate.