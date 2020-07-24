Chrisopher Oji

Widow of Emmanuel Olufemi-Peters, Oluchi Peters, has cried to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, to fish out the killers of her husband.

Former commander of Community Police Sector (CPS), Femi-Peters, was stabbed to death on June 19 while carrying out COVID-19 lockdown order in company with police and other paramilitary agents, but the security agencies were not able to arrest the assailants.

Oluchi, who is devastated as she narrated how her husband was murdered in front of the police, said it looked fishy that it could happen in the presence of the police that he was assisting in crime fighting.

She said: “Three years ago, my husband was approached by divisional police officers in Agege area to assist in crime fighting as crime rate was becoming too astronomical. My husband and I were running a home at 50, Capitol Road, Agege, Lagos for less-privileged children and a school, so he was popular in the area. My husband agreed to help the police to sanitize Agege and formed CPS. He assisted the police and the community in reducing crime rate for three years. People would call him at night and he would assist. So, he had many enemies from the underworld but the people and the police loved him.

“During the lockdown, there was restriction of movement. The police needed him to assist on night patrol and they left with two patrol vans conveying the police and other paramilitary agents and some motorcycles, but he was on a bike. When they arrived Akerere area of Agege, where drugs are sold, the people violated the lockdown order, as they were partying, and the police shot in the air to disperse the party makers. The party makers ran for cover, but two men approached my husband and said that someone must die and one of them stabbed him in his chest, left side, near the nipple.”