Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A privileged widow, Mrs. Noni Nwasike, has lifted at least 150 widows in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

She unveiled the empowerment scheme christened “Bridges from grief to grace” during the first anniversary of her late husband, Chike Okechukwu Nwasike, an engineer, at their Ugwu-Nwasike, Ikenga Ogidi compound.

At least 12 widows were issued with N50,000 cheque each while about 150 others received cash consolation of N1,000 with wrappers, foods and other gift items, under her non-governmental organisation, Black Pumps.

Mrs. Nwasike explained that only 100 widows applied for financial assistance but when she discovered that up to 150 attended the ceremony, she decided to extend the benevolence to the extra 50, adding that two widows from Imo Sstate would be accommodated in the N50,000 category.

Having tasted widowhood for a year now, she disclosed that she initiated the empowerment programme to assist fellow widows without visible means of livelihood.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries not to see widowhood as punishment from God but a natural phenomenon, which could occur to anyone at any point in time but required utmost consolation from God. She announced that the programme would become an annual event.

A maiden memorial church service kicked-off shortly after the empowerment programme, where the officiating minister, Rev. Cannon Sunday Okafor of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Parish, Ogidi, encouraged Igbo men to establish more industries and employ more youths, to reduce the high level of cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the region.

Cannon Okafor said they were gathered to appreciate God for using her to touch the lives of the less-privileged widows; honour her late husband in remembrance and not to start another round of cry for his death.

“It is very encouraging for widows to be empowered. When you are called a widow, it does not mean that your end has come because widowhood dated back to ages. A widow can still live a decent life without necessarily turning to a beggar or prostitute.”

At the graveside of Chike, the cleric prayed for the continued repose of his soul. Those with him during the graveside prayers were the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido; Chief Emeka Nwabueze (Ajie Okpala Ogidi); a visiting friend to the late Chike, Matthew Eleyae from Isoko Kingdom in Delta State, family members, friends, in-laws, relations and well-wishers.

Eleyae recalled that he was a schoolmate of Chike at the Federal School of Science, Onikan, Lagos, before they travelled abroad for their university degrees. He noted that during their days together, Chike was good and intelligent, which transformed him into a successful, decent man during his life time.

The Ogidi royal father, Onyido, described Chike as a loyal and humble man who had respect for God and humanity, to the extent that he was instrumental to the success of many Ogidi people, including Nwabueze, the Ajie, adding that he would always be remembered for his invaluable contributions to humanity.

Also, Igwe Onyido’s wife, Patricia, commended Mrs. Nwasike for instituting the empowerment programme urged her not to relent.

“I am happy with her for thinking about widows. I appreciate her benevolence and I will encourage her with prayers,” she said.

Many of the beneficiaries could not hold back tears of joy as they prayed God to give their benefactor long life and more prosperous years ahead, as well as for her children and grandchildren to take care of her.

Mrs. Ebelechukwu Okongwu, Ndidiamaka Onugha, Cecilia Ibeazor, Dorothy Okafor and Uju Okeke were some of the widows that got N50,000 each. They promised to put the money into meaningful and income generating businesses.