A widow, Chidimma Okpala-Ozumba, has called for justice over the alleged murder of her husband, Cletus, last Friday during an inter-communal clash between Otulu and Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Some irate youths of Otulu were alleged to have stopped the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Ifechukwude Okonjo II and his entourage from exiting the satellite community after he went to perform some rituals.

In the ensuing melee, Cletus was said to have been hit by a stray bullet which was allegedly discharged accidentally from the gun of one of the security details attached to the king’s convoy.

Sources from Ogwashi-Uku claimed that the deceased attempted to disarm the security agent when the bullet was discharged.

But Mrs. Okpala-Ozumba insisted that her husband of five years was killed, and appealed to the state government and security agencies to bring the killers to book.

This is even as the bereaved family is demanding the corpse of their son.

Mrs Okpala-Ozumba told newsmen that on that fateful day, her husband “told me that he was going to the farm to check our watermelon, only for me to be called after a while that my husband has been shot dead.

“I could not figure out what exactly transpired between my husband and his killers.

“Since I got married to my husband five years ago, we have never fought neither have I seen him fight anywhere.

“I am therefore calling on the Delta State Government to give us justice as regards the death of my husband.

“We are peasant farmers. I need assistance for me to raise the three children he left behind.

“We are also demanding for the release of his corpse to the family for proper burial.”

