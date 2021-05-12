From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Mother of a 100-Level student of Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Lemon Gbara, has demanded justice over her daughter who was allegedly raped by a lecturer.

Mrs. Gbara alleged that the lecturer, Mr. Princewill Chikakpobi, who is also the Head of Department (HOD) of Dental Surgery Technician in the college, on April 16, 2021, forcefully had a carnal knowledge of her daughter without the girl’s consent.

Mrs. Gbara told journalists, after she and members of a human rights group led the 21-year-old female student to file a complaint against the HOD at the human rights desk, at headquarters of Rivers State Police command, that she wanted justice for her daughter.

The widow further alleged that the suspect had constantly been harassing her daughter even after the incident.

She disclosed that on the fateful day, her daughter went to school early in the morning because of their scheduled examination and the HOD urged her to assist carry a generator set to the store. She said immediately the student entered, the alleged randy HOD locked the door and threatened her daughter to submission and had his way.

She regretted that the victim, who was barely four months old in the institution, has been traumatised and contemplated committing suicide.

Also, Mrs. Gbara called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the matter and ensure that justice prevails.

Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called on the Provost of the College to cooperate with the police in the state, to ensure the HOD submits himself for investigation, since the crime reportedly took place in the institution.