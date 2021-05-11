From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The mother of a 100-level student of Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Port Harcourt, has demanded justice over her daughter, who was allegedly raped by a lecturer.

Mrs Lemon Gbara alleges that the lecturer, Mr Princewill Chikakpobi, who is the Head of Department (HOD) of Dental Surgery Technician at the college, on April 16 forcibly had a carnal knowledge of her daughter without the girl’s consent.

The mother of the traumatised victim told journalists, after she and members of a human rights group led the 21-year-old female student to file a compliant against the HOD at the Human Rights Desk at headquarters of Rivers Police Command, that she wants justice for her daugther.

Mrs Gbara, a widow, further alleged that the suspect had constantly harassed her daugther even after the incident.

She disclosed that on the fateful day, her daugther went to school early in the morning because of their scheduled examination and the HOD urged the victim for her assistance to carry a generator set to the store.

According to her, immediately the student entered, the randy HOD locked the door and threatened her daugther to submission and had his way.

She regretted that the victim, who was barely four months old in the institution, has been traumatised and contemplated committing suicide.

Mrs Gbara called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the matter and ensure the lecturer justice prevails.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has called on the Provost of the College to cooperate with the police in the state to ensure the HOD submits himself to the police for investigation, since the crime reportedly took place in the institution.

A lawyer with the group, Iyke Alexander, also urged the police to display professionalism in handling the matter and ensure the investigation is devoid of sentiment and bias.