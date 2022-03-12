By Henry Akubuiro

For receiving invaluable intellectual aid frontline Nigerian folklorist and prolific author, Bukar Usman, when all hope seemed lost in her research, an Indian scholar at Jamia Millia Ismaila University, New Delhi, has commended the President of Nigerian Folklore Society.

Earlier, the Indian scholar, who was on the verge of completing her doctoral dissertation, expressed her challenges in finding relevant literature for the concluding chapter entitled “Otherhood of Widowhood in Nigerian society” of her doctoral thesis entitled, Widowhood in Nigerian Society.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The former Permanent Secretary in the Presidency promptly supplied her with relevant materials, which the Indian found useful for the completion of her research.

She has not only shown her gratitude to her benefactor but also acknowledged Usman in a new book of hers: “One thing I would like to tell you is that I have mentioned your name on the acknowledgment page of my recently published book which I have attached the pic below.” She has also promised to also do some good work for the Nigerian “whenever I get the opportunity in my life”, as a reciprocal gesture.

Usman, in his response, encouraged the scholar to soar higher: “It is notable that you have reached out in your academic pursuit and the results are quite encouraging and inspiring, too. Warm and hearty congratulations!”

Explaining widowhood in Nigeria, the Nigerian public intellectual stated, among others: “Generally, the rites governing widowhood in Nigeria depend largely on the cultural milieu in which the marriage is contracted. Nigeria is of great diversity in terms of ethnic composition and culture.

“Therefore, there are as many rites as there are ethnic and cultural groups in Nigeria. Marriage under a customary system in Nigeria includes marriage under Islamic laws. There is a sizeable number of Nigerians who practice Islam and whose marriages are governed by that system. To know the fate of a widow under Islamic system, you may interview an Islamic scholar in your country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“I have not been able to come across a book on the subject. I made a few enquiries but the feedback did not cite a reference book either. However, I was fortunate to get some materials from Aloy Nnamdi Obika, an Associate Professor of English, Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria. The materials which are attached hereto include:

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Igbo Cultural Widowhood Practices: Reflections on Inadvertent Weapons of Retrogression in Community Development, an Inaugural Lecture by Prof. Catherine Ikodiya Oreh (a widow).

“Widowhood Practice in Eastern Nigeria: A Comparative Study of Imo and Anambra States by Bentina Alawari Mathias of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria.

“Widowhood Practices in Africa (Igbo) Traditional Society: Socio-Anthropological (Re) Interpretations by Okoro, Kingsley Nwannennaya, Nkama, Chinyere Lilian Department of Philosophy and Religion Ebonyi State University Abakaliki-Nigeria, Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) Ebonyi State-Nigeria.

“All the three articles relate to widowhood in Igbo one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria. Much of the discussions on widowhood in Nigeria center mainly on some of the dehumanising cultural practices which a widow suffers.

“As you may read from the materials, the rites are multi-purpose. They are to prove a widow’s innocence of not being culpable for the death of her husband; for the widow to show love to her deceased husband; for the widow to ensure clear severance of her deceased husband; to clean the widow of impurity and finally to prepare the widow to reintegrate into the society.

“There is increasing advocacy for social change in attitude to some of the objectionable practices found to be contrary to provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and international laws to which Nigeria has subscribed. The advocacy is coming from religious organisations, non-governmental organisations and state legislatures.

“The only obstacle is that there is a strong cultural belief in superstition underlying some of the practices as some communities even in this modern age still strongly believe in repercussions from non-observance of the widowhood rites.”