An Abuja-based NGO, Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation (AOAF) on Sunday, empowered 55 widows after engaging them on different skills acquisition in Abuja.

The Founder of the NGO, Anneozeng Ogozi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that the beneficiaries were given start-up capital of N30, 000 each after training.

According to her, the gesture is to coincide with the International Widow’s Day usually marked on June 23 by the United Nations.

The Day, first marked in 2010, set aside to address poverty and injustice faced by widows and their children in many countries.

Ogozi said that the women were drawn from eight different communities within the territory.

“Their names and contacts were carefully selected and sent to the foundation by the village heads in these communities.

“Some of the communities are in Karu, Dutse, Kabusa and Basa areas of Abuja,” she said.

She said that the beneficiaries were trained on pastry making, soap production and other entrepreneurial skills development.

One of the beneficiaries, Victoria Uzo, who sells Akara at Karu junction, expressed gratitude to the NGOfor the opportunity to learn a skill free of

“I always have interest in learning how to make doughnuts, meat pie, chin-chin and other pastries but for every single place I had been to, they always request for N5, 000 and above which I don’t have.

“Our trainer taught us the production process, step by step and allowed us to assist her with the mixing of flour; I am convinced I have learnt the process of making pastries.

“I fry Akara and with the capital provided, it will be easier for me to start making and selling all the pastries I have learnt today.

“By this weekend, I will practice on how to prepare the ginger drink because I was already given money and now I have no excuse, she said.

Uzo said she was ready with some other beneficiaries who had entrepreneurial skill to assist in training other women who had interest in their line of profession such as Akara preparation and hairdressing.

Another beneficiary, Esther Zachariah, a cleaner said that she would put to use the knowledge she gained during the training by training her friends and neighbours.(NAN)