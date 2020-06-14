President, Women in Energy Network (WIEN) and Managing Director Zigma Limited, Mrs Funmi Ogbue has lost her father, Colonel Segun Oladeinde (rtd).

The ex-soldier passed away on Sunday June 14 at his country home in Abeokuta, Ogun State after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.

Late Oladeinde, had his primary education at the St. Augustine’s Primary School Aclatan, Abeokuta between 1950-57 after which he proceeded to Loyola College Ibadan, Anglican Grammar School Igbara-Oke, Oduduwa College Ile-Ife (HSC) between 1959 and1966.

He had an illustrious career in the Nigerian Army. He was commissioned in 1971 after which he held multiple command, administrative, and instructional appointments in the military.

He served at the Adjunct 102 Info BA Odot in Akwa Ibom State from 1971-73 and between 1973-1996 he served in several capacities at Military formations including the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Military Police (1973-75), Instructor Military Police School (1976-79), Company Commander Nigeria Defence Academy (1983-86) before he voluntarily retired from the Army as Chief Instructor, Infantry Centre & School Jaji in 1996.

The late soldier had several military trainings. On successful completion of his training at Mons Officers Cadet School Aldershot England in 1971, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. In 1973 he attended the Personnel Management Course, Fort Benjamin Harrison Indiana and later Military Police Officer Basic Course on Police Advanced Course at Fort Mc Clellan Anniston Allabama, USA between 1975 and 1976.

Oladeinde was a highly talented military colonel and had an accomplished law enforcement career evidenced in the medals and commendations he received for his role in the resolution of difficult cases.

He was instrumental to the formation of Support Our Troops (SOT) a foundation that caters to the welfare of the widows and children of military personnel. He was an active member of Abeokuta Sports Club , Loyola Boys Old School , Island Club , Apapa Club , Yoruba Tennis Club .

Speaking on her father’s demise in a statement, Funmi said: “My father was such a disciplined and loving father. Ever supportive and there for me and all my siblings. We will miss him so much. He was ill but I was so sure he will get better.

But I guess God knows best.”

According to her, the burial rites for Rtd Col. Oladeinde will start on Monday June 15 with Service of Songs, Funeral Mass and Burial immediately afterwards on Tuesday, June 16.