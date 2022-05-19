By Emma Jemegah

Three years after his unfortunate death, the wife and children as well as friends will gathered in Benin, Edo State to celebrate the passing on to glory of former Lobi Stars coach, late Solomon Ogbeide.

In a statement by the wife of the coach, Ndidi, she told SportingSun that the family would organise a private remembrance get-to-gather at the family house in Benin on Friday before a thanksgiving service at the Christ Chosen Church of God where the late coach Ogbeide was an elder before he departed.

“The remembrance is coming up this week Friday, it’s three years in mind but looks like a day. My late coach was a dear father and a friend to my children and me. He was a great legend that one finds it difficult to forget.