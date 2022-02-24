By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Ramota Bello, for the alleged murder of her husband, Bello Saliu.

The suspect allegedly pour hot water on her husband who died of excruciating pains.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ‘the incident, according to the report lodged at Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta, by a brother to the deceased happened February 12, when the suspect who was having a minor disagreement with her husband boiled a pot of water and poured it on her husband who was then sleeping, thereby causing him a grievous bodily harm.

‘The victim was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost February 13,while receiving treatment. The suspect, having realized the gravity of the crime, took to flight since then. The case was not initially reported to the police until February 21, when the suspect was sighted in her hideout.

‘Upon the report, Dpo Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.’

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Mr Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.