From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

It was a very colourful ceremony for Wives of officers, men and family members of NNS Lugard as the wife of the Chief of Naval Staff, Dr Theresa Ibas Thursday inaugurates the lokoja zonal chapter of the Naval Officers Wives association, (NAOWA) and Naval Rating Wives Association ( RAWA)

While inaugurating the association at the Nigeria Navy base, lokoja, Dr Theresa Ibas who is the national president of NAOWA said the association had to be established to as a platform for wives of officers to interact effectively and to carry out their social responsibilities which the association is known for.

Dr Ibas who disclosed that the association was established 54 years ago to essentially help their husbands to coordinate effectively the home front anytime their husbands went on the sea or other official engagements, said the association’s good gestures have positively touched several thousands of lives from across the country.

While commending members of the newly inaugurated chapter for their doggedness and commitment, she promised to give all necessary assistance to enable the lokoja chapter grow to an enviable height.

The occasion which was attended by prominent dignitaries across the country including the wife of kogi state governor, Mrs Rashidat Bello and former national president of NAOWA, Mrs Afolayan also witnessed the donations of benches , furniture , books and other schools items to the Banda Primary School.

The lokoja chapter also provided free medical checks, drugs and glasses to members of the host communities while medical personnel were also provided to give health talks on how to prevent common deadly diseases especially among women and children.

While presenting the items to the school authority, the new zonal director of NAOWA, lokoja chapter, Mrs Rhoda Olotu said it was the association’s modest contributions to render selfless service aimed at boosting inter-community relations in the area inorder to promote peace and unity with the host community.

Mrs Olotu disclosed that the association will soon embark on many social interventions in the state by providing succours to widows and orphans, providing healthcare needs to the indigents and other needs and appealed to the state government to partner with the association to lift the state higher.

In his short speech on the occasion, the Commander of NNS Lugard, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, whose birthday coincided with the occasion said the command has fully keyed into the Chief of Naval Staff’s directive that all Naval formations in the country must embark on projects that will have direct touch to their host communities so as to create a robust synergy, trust and peace in the areas.

The Commander while pledging to give the needed support to the newly inaugurated chapter, however, said the Navy under his command will continue to ensure the protection of lives and property along the waterway and partner with other security agencies in the state to ensure that crimes and criminalities are reduced to the barest minimum.

The command also used the occasion to commission its health center which was flagged off by the Central Naval Commander, Rear Admiral S.S Garba and the 10 units housing apartments for the Ratings commissioned by GMD Naval Holdings LTD, Rear Admiral S.A Adebara.