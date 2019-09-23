Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After a week in the den of kidnappers along the East- West road, the wife of a former Commissioner and three prominent members of the Ijaw Youth Council(IYC) ,have regain their freedom.

The victims all indigenes Bayelsa State,were kidnapped randomly close to the gate of Madonna hospital Elele ,and taken to the forest while they were trying to attend to some IYC members that had an accident.

According to investigations, the victims were released after a N5 million was paid as ransom was made by a former Commissioner in the administration of former governor Timipre Sylva.

The former Commissioner was said to have had a raw deal from the kidnappers as he was further dispossessed of N300, 000 and his mobile phones after he had delivered the ransom.

The IYC had on Saturday staged a protest march to mourn their colleagues that died and demanded the unconditionally release of their members from kidnappers den or be ready to face the wrath of the IYC.

One of the victims, Igali Robert, narrated the harrowing experience they were subjected to in the hands of the kidnappers stressing that he would not wish his enemy to have the experience.

“Having lost a very loyal and a dear friend that I had groomed over the years in the IYC in a fatal motor accident and my top ranking leaders of Preye Oseke volunteers in a pitiable situation in Madonna Teaching Hospital on Sept 14, while returning from a marriage event and we were waiting for the ambulance to convey those in the hospital to Glory Land Hospital Yenagoa.

“I went out to get some documents signed and secured some of the properties for the accident victims. On my way to the road leading to teaching hospital, not even far from the main gate of the Madonna University, kidnappers blocked the road at about 10.25am.

“I was taken away to the bush with over 15 or more guys with sophisticated arms. We worked through the thick bush for about five hours, rested for a while and moved for another three hours before we finally arrived at the kidnappers den.”