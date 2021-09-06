Wife of a member of Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Kurami has been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker raised the alarm on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Katsina State from the hands of bandits following recent incidents of kidnapping in the state.

His tweet reads: “While the elder brother of the Katsina State, Secretary to the Government is still in the hands of bandits, the terrorists have struck again this night and kidnapped the wife of a member of State House of Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Kurami:“It’s time for the President to save Katsina State.”

The worsening state of insecurity in Katsina and most parts of the North has continued to cause panic in the nation.

Recently, members of Katsina House of Assembly broke down in tears while lamenting the increasing state of insecurity in Katsina State.

