Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The wife of the Chief Imam of Ayere community in ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mrs Yemisi Baderu, has been murdered.

An eyewitness account said the woman was murdered at her house in the presence of his husband and children on Thursday night when the assailants allegedly attacked her with a cutlass.

WARNING: GRAPHIC SENSITIVE IMAGE BELOW

The bloody incident, described as the first of its kind in the sleepy community, was said to have disconcerted residents.

The traditional ruler of the town and the Alayere of Ayere Oba JO Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the incident, pleaded with the police not to release those held over the crime until thorough investigation and prosecution is done .

He urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community and rid it of criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senior Special Assistant on Security, in charge of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isa, who visited the community on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as heartless and brutal.

Noting that the incident was the first of its kind in the Local Government, he assured the residents of the government’s commitment to restore peace and order in the community.

He commiserated with the Chief Imam and the traditional ruler of the community for the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the desceeasd

Meanwhile,in order to bring other perpetrators to book, the Chief Security Officer has imposed a 7 pm – 7 am curfew in the community.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Willy Aya said authorities have arrested three suspects connected with the attack and that an investigation has begun.