Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The wife of the Chief Imam of Ayere community in Ijumu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State, Mrs Yemisi Baderu, has been murdered. A witness said the woman was murdered in her house in the presence of her husband and children on Thursday night when the assailants allegedly used cutlass to cut her.

Already three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The incident which was described as the first of its kind in the sleepy community was said to have sent fears into the spines of the residents in the area.

The traditional ruler of the town and the Alayere of Ayere Oba J.O. Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the incident pleaded with the police not to release those held over the incident until thorough investigation and prosecution is done.

He urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community and rid it of criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senior Special Assistant on Security, in charge of Ijumu LGA, Taufiq Isa who visited the community on Saturday condemned the attack describing it as heartless and brutal.

Isa noted that the incident was the first of its kind in the area and assured the residents of the government’s commitment to restore peace and order in the community. He commiserated with the chief imam and the traditional ruler of the community for the ugly incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in order to bring other perpetrators to book, the Chief Security Officer has imposed a 7pm-7am curfew in the community, with immediate effect.

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Willy Aya, said the police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack , adding that investigation has begun.