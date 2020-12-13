Wife of Oyo State Deputy Governor, Prof. Amdalat Olaniyan, has advised Muslim parents to ensure that their children acquire Islamic education in order to tackle corruption and other social vices in the country.

Olaniyan gave the advice on Sunday in Ibadan during the second Quran Memorisation Graduation Ceremony of Ali Institute for Quran Memorisation (AIQM), in Ibadan.

She blamed most of the societal ills, especially corruption and insurgency, on lack of the fear of God, owing to religious ignorance.

According to her, any individual, who has the fear of God, will not engage in corruption or harm other people in the society.

“Any child, who has Islamic upbringing, will love his/her parents and the country, and will not engage in vices that will tarnish their image and that of the country,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Muslim community in the state, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, commended the director of AIQM for establishing the centre, saying that it would mould the moral and spiritual beliefs of the people.

Sanni said that the inculcation of Islamic knowledge in children would help to eradicate the security challenges facing the country and boost its image internationally.

He advised Muslims to spend wisely on Islamic matters and avoid frivolous spending.

In his contribution, the Director of AIQM, Ali Abdussalam, advised Muslim parents to ensure that their children acquire both Islamic and Western education for the betterment of the country.

The director said that Muslim parents should not only ensure that their children acquired Western education, but also Islamic education, in order to tackle the menace of insecurity and corruption in the country.

He said that the knowledge of Islam would inculcate the fear of Allah in an individual and help eradicate all forms of social vices like corruption and insecurity, among others, in the country.

“Quran memorisation, apart from the spiritual benefits, also moulds the morals of an individual,” he said, attributing corruption in the country to lack of fear of God.

He said that the institute was established to raise pious Quran memorisers who would always represent Islam well in all spheres of life.

Ali said that the younger generation must be caught earlier in their lives in order to raise an upright generation, saying that the children were now more distracted in the society than ever.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 39 Quran memorisers graduated from the institute. (NAN)