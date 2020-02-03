Marcus Nkire, Abuja

It was a gleeful occasion as the wife of the Senate minority leader, Mrs Florence Abaribe recently celebrated her 60th birthday in style.

Following an emotional farewell bid as she retired from the Abia State Ministry of Education as the Permanent Secretary of the Abia state Liason office in Abuja, last week, Mrs Abaribe hosted a glamorous birthday party that had the Governor of Abia State, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu , Fomer Senate President Sen. Adolphus Wabara and a flurry of distinguished lawmakers all in attendance.

Sen Abaribe lavished his wife with praises, hailing her as the love of his life and the only woman on earth who can handle his “Bull shit”.