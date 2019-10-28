The only surviving wife of first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa is dead.

It was gathered that the late Balewa was taken to India for medical attention for heart disease before she was later discharged days ago.

It was further gathered that she died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

Granddaughter of the late Prime Minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the development.

She said Hajiya Jummai died of cardiac arrest.

Wanka said the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi.

According to her, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday after she went into a coma.