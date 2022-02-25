By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A housewife, Ramota Bello, has been arrested for scalding her husband, Saliu Bello, to death while he was sleeping.

Reports available to Daily Sun by the Police Public Relation Officer, DCP Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the incident happened after the partners had a little disagreement.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“The incident, according to the report lodged at Lafenwa divisional headquarters Abeokuta, by a brother to the deceased, happened on February 12, 2022, when the suspect, who was having a minor disagreement with her husband, boiled a pot of water and poured it on her husband who was then sleeping, thereby, causing him a grievous bodily harm.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The victim was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost on February 13, 2022, while receiving treatment.

“The suspect, having realised the gravity of the crime, took to flight. The case was not initially reported to the police until February 21, 2022, when the suspect was sighted in her hideout,” he stated. Upon the report, the Dpo Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.