By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a pregnant woman for stabbing her husband to death for allegedly destroying her business in Ughelli area of the State.

The mother of seven, Blessing Emmanuel, claimed that her husband, Jonathan Otomi Umamode,was not taking care of the family ,yet he had the effontery to set her only business which she was using to feed her family on fire.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Edafe Bright, said,” on March 5, Hon. Macpherson Igbedi,of No.4 Akanaweh Street, Off Ekredjebor Road Ughelli, reported that on March 4, at Ohoro Town, Blessing Emmanuel, 30, stabbed her husband, Jonathan Otomi Umamode, 43 to death.

“The Divisional Police Officer in the area, immediately mobilized detectives to the scene. The corpse was removed and deposited at Central Hospital for autopsy. The suspect who was later arrested, is a mother of seven and pregnant with her 8th child,confessed to the crime and said she angrily stabbed her husband who she claimed was not taking care of her children; that she has been taking care of herself and kids. She sells fried chicken to survive . She said on that faithful day, her husband came and demanded that she should go home with him but she refused. She said that the deceased gathered her fried chickens, poured kerosene on them and set them ablaze .She angrily used the knife in her hand to stab her husband in his chest and ran away. The case is still under investigation”.