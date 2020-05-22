Paul Orude, Bauchi

An eighteen -year- old wife, Salman Hassan, from Itas Gadau ,Bauchi State, has stabbed her husband, Mohammed Mustapha to death 11 days after wedding .

The suspect said she stabbed her husband for demanding for sex .

Salman as she is fondly called at a police parade ground in Bauchi, told Journalists that :” I stabbed my husband in the chest because he insisted on sleeping with me . We were legally married, but I did not want to make love that fateful night. When I refused to make love, he kept insisting that we must do it . We loved each other and we got married 11 days ago. When I refused to make love, he started hiting me ,so I took a knife and stabbed him in the chest . I never meant to kill him. I only wanted to threaten him . It was a minior stab and I did not know he would die. I don’t really know what came over me .I regret my action . I have used my hand to bring sorrow upon my life”.