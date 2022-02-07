By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a housewife for allegedly stabbing her husband’s nephew dead for allegedly breaking her mirror.

The 30 years old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, of house number 2, Apogidonoyo street, Jafa Agbado, was arrested on Saturday for stabbing the victim, Habeeb Aremu,18, during a minor disagreement between the two.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:” The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Agbado Divisional Headquarters that a boy has been stabbed in the neck by his uncle’s wife, following a misunderstanding about a mirror allegedly broken by the deceased. It was revealed that a mirror being used in the house got broken and the deceased was alleged to have broken it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It was the allegation that led to disagreement between the deceased and his uncle’s wife, subsequent upon which the suspect took a kitchen knife and used it to stab the deceased in his neck.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the victim who was in the pool of his own blood was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body was deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy*.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Abeokuta, for further investigation and diligent prosecution.