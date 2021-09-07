By Lukman Olabiyi

Mrs Olufunke Otti-Jolapamo, the estranged wife, of ex-president of the Nigerian Ship Owners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, has prayed the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, to restrain the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, from investigating the petition she wrote against her husband over alleged threat to life and illegal occupancy of private property.

Jolapamo’s estranged wife, had on March 3, 2021, in a petition she wrote to IGP against her husband, alleged that the ex-president of NISA had consistently threatening to kill her. She also alleged that her husband forcefully occupied her property, 23 Olusegun Aina Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

In the suit she filed against the IGP, and ACP Nuhu Hammed (2i/c Monitoring Unit), she prayed the court to restrain the respondents from taking unlawful steps or further steps whatsoever connected to the ownership of the mentioned property.

The applicant wants the court to restrain the respondents from taking unlawful steps or further steps whatsoever connected to the operation and proprietary rights of the ownership of her corporate account no: 2032590241 with First Bank Plc, pending the hearing of and determination of suit no: LD/3034LM/2020.

Justice Taofiquat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court has earlier restrained the estranged wife from selling the property in question. He gave the order after hearing a motion exparte dated December 8, 2020, filed by Jolapamo, seeking to stop sale of the mentioned property.

Chief Jolapamo, in an affidavit, claimed ownership of the property in question. The applicant averred that he got married to Mrs Otti-Jolapamo, on February 23, 2017, at Ikoyi Registry, Lagos. Based on consensual agreement, they agreed to acquire the mentioned property with the proceeds from the sale of his two ships.

He averred that his wife being a younger person, he designated his authority to her to carry out the transaction leading to the sale of the ships and acquisition of the property in Ikoyi.

Besides, he alleged his wife has not given him account of the proceeds realised from the sale of his ships. The judge granted an order of interim injunction restraining the first and second respondents, from trespassing, taking any steps or further steps to sell, convey or transfer in any manner howsoever, the title or interest in the applicant’s property.

The court also restrained the Registrar of Title from registering any instrument presented by the respondents, their agents, servants, privies or proxies or any person whosoever, in respect to the applicant’s property with occupancy Number 87/ 87/ 1995AA.

