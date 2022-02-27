From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A fire outbreak in the Gwazange area of Argungu town of Kebbi State has claimed the lives of a housewife, her two children and a house maid.

It was gathered that the inferior razed the house of Alhaji Saidu Muhammad Argungu a businessman in the ancient, where his late wife, two children and a housemaid lost their lives before they could be rescued.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved husband, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed Argungu, urged him to accept the incident as the will of Allah and prayed to Allah forgive the deceased and Grant them Aljannah Firdausi.

Bagudu, also beseeched God the Almighty to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his reaction, Alhaji Saudu Muhammad Argungu, the bereaved husband. thanked the governor for the condolence visit and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The governor while in Birnin Kebbi also inspected the level of destruction caused by a fire at Brilux Printing Press located opposite Rima Roundabout, which was owned by Dr Umar Jibril Gwandu, the media aide to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami.

The printing press was gutted by fire on Friday in the afternoon, where all the multimillion pieces of equipment and other valuable properties were destroyed.

Governor Bagudu also made a similar sympathy visit to Argungu Emirate Primary and Secondary School affected by fire, where he went round to see the extent of the damage caused by the midnight inferno where a block of building was completely razed by the fire.

He expressed shock with the level of destruction in the school and promised to assist in the reconstruction of the damaged block.