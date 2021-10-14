From Uche Usim, Abuja

Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC and Chairman, Body of Bank Chief Executive Officers, has been honoured with the Juris Law Award for his immense contributions to corporate governance and rule of law in Nigeria’s banking landscape. The award was presented by the Juris Law Office in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute in Abuja on Tuesday, at a workshop for judicial officers on recent reforms of the banking financial services sectors in Nigeria that had the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (2020) in Focus.

The workshop was titled: ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Financial System Stability in Nigeria’.

The award was given to Mr Wigwe and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was also recognized for his support towards the development of law for economic growth in Nigeria.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Wigwe said the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 will promote a stronger, more transparent, and efficient financial system in Nigeria.

He added that the expansion of the CBN’s powers and the other salient provisions introduced by the Act will help to improve the system, prevent bank failures and other systemic issues.

Wigwe urged the lawyers to look into the contemporary issues in the nation’s banking sector and come up with workable ways of resolving financial disputes.

“It is my hope that my Lords will be emboldened in the future to implement the provisions of this Act, admit their errors where necessary and do inestimable good to the banking and financial sector in the country.

“I am, without doubt, that your lordships’ decisions are a vital part in determining how fast and high the economy of this country can grow. It is my hope that the future cases will be decided in tandem with the spirit of this Act and the rule of law. No nation’s economy can develop faster than its rule of law,” he stated.

The Access Bank Boss urged the judiciary to use the opportunity of the workshop to gain the right knowledge and attitude into the contemporary issues in the financial and banking sector in the country.

The event was attended by officials of Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), among others.

