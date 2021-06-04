From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike’s prudency in managing the state’s resources.

This was even as the Rivers State governor has been honoured with the Blueprint Newspapers Governor of the Year Award.

Nsirim made the remark while commenting on Governor Wike’s award and commended the management of Blueprint Newspapers for recognising the giant development strides taking place in the State.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications said Rivers governor had within the last six years demonstrated that he is a visionary leader and prudent manager of resources.

Nsirim expressed: “When his contemporaries are complaining of economic downturn, Governor Wike is commissioning projects and flagging off new ones”.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Mohammed Idris, described Governor Wike as a development strategist.

Idris said Governor Wike has used infrastructural revolution, healthcare, education, agriculture and sports to honour his social contract with Rivers people.

Also speaking as Chairman at the occasion, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, urged the media to promote democracy and stabilise the unity of the country.

The Senate President also enjoined the media to halt the spread of fake news by publishing the truth at all times.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was named Icon of Democracy in Africa; while 11 other governors also received different awards at the event.