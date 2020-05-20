TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that 60 percent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state were from oil workers returning from rigs.





Governor Wike disclosed this yesterday, when the management team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.



He stated that it was the reason the state government insisted that oil workers entering the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.



The governor noted that oil remained the hub of the economy and that government actions were not targeted at anybody or organisation.





He recalled that recently the Nigeria Airforce Base, Port Harcourt, also quarantined 14 oil workers out which three tested positive.





Wike said: “It is not in anybody’s interest to deny people to carry out their official duties. Oil is the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria and without it, we, that are in this part of the country, will find it difficult to function.



“My concern is that companies should always notify government of workers they are bringing into the state, so that our health officials can monitor them.





“So, all that we are saying is that we should work together. But, people bring in politics that Rivers State is difficult, they don’t want any oil exploration, that is because people want to play politics.



“People say we don’t want foodstuffs and livestock to come into the State. That is not correct. What we are saying is that human beings should not be hidden with these items”, he insisted.



The governor lauded Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for the support to the state government in its fight against COVID-19, saying that he would always ensure that the lives of Rivers people are protected.



Earlier, the Executive Director of the company, Mr. Udobong Ntia, commended the state governor for measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, particularly the increase in testing.



He noted measures also put in place by the company to fight the virus and donated RNA COVID-19 Testing Kits and hospital beds to the state government.





Mr. Ntia assured the state governor of the company’s commitment to support his effort in providing safety and good health to the people of the state.