TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the roles played by the armed forces in promoting the unity of Nigeria will always be recognised.

Speaking after the Juma’at prayer to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the 6 Division, Bori Camp, in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike acknowledged fallen heroes and war veterans for the sacrifices they made for the country.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Niger Delta Development (NDDC) Matters, Alhaji Mohammed Okiri, Governor Wike said that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a period of sober reflection and stock taking.

He said: “Essentially, part of the reason we are here is to show that this is a time for sober reflection and a time for moral rectitude. The armed forces are indispensable in the act of governance.

READ ALSO: Delta guber: Students’ Union backs Okowa’s re-election bid

“We recognise the sacrificial roles they have played, especially those who are dead. There is a need for us to key in, inspire and motivate them. That is why we are here. His Excellency sends his goodwill message to the armed forces here in Rivers State to assure them that the state government will continue to create an enabling atmosphere where the armed forces’ interest is taken into consideration.”

The governor assured that he would continue to invest in peace, security and prosperity of the state.

He said: “I will ensure that there is prosperity, peace and development in the state.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Major A. Abbas said that the nation would continue to pray for the fallen heroes and war veterans.

He called on privileged members of the society to support their families and ensure that the children they left behind do not suffer.

He pleaded with Nigerians to contribute to the security of lives and property.

He harped on the need for members of the public to supply accurate information to security agencies, saying that doing so would help them check criminals.