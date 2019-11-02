TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Rivers people to promote peaceful co-existence as they need one another for the development of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike also urged the Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.

He said though politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing the state.

He said: “All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people.

“Let us as traditional rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities. It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.”

He said no ethnic nationality in Rivers State can emerge as governor without the support of others.

“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that produces a governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities.

“You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state,” he said.

Commenting on the development of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, the state governor noted that it was because of the concentration of the state’s population in the areas and the need to provide the required infrastructure.

He maintained that the three flyover bridges must be delivered by February, 2021. He added that key residential areas of the state capital would be restored by his administration.

Wike said that steps had been on to restore peace in different communities. He said that an Ikwerre youth with the nickname, “Italian” has been declared wanted.

The governor added that the state government would deploy resources to track him down.

He warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals. He said any traditional ruler indicted by cultists will face the full weight of the law.

The governor thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre members for their support before, during and after the elections.

He expressed happiness for the overwhelming support from the four Ikwerre speaking local government areas.

In his address, the President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Professor Emenike Wami, congratulated Wike on his re-election.

He said the victory was ordained by God and obtained through the resilience of Rivers people.

He said: “We are here to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. We are happy that you heeded our call that you seek a second term in office as a result of your outstanding performance.

“This victory was made possible by God and through the resilience of Rivers people. We want to thank other non -Ikwerre speaking people for their support.”

He wondered why some people still compelled the governor to undergo unnecessary litigation despite his overwhelming victory at the polls.

He, however, expressed happiness that the Supreme Court had confirmed Governor Wike as duly re-elected by Rivers people.

“You are the first governor to be declared re-elected because there was no opposition in the first place. God has given you victory,” he said.

Ikwerre women groups displayed the rich culture of the ethnic nationality during the meeting.