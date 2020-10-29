Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced N20 million compensation to the families of each of the soldiers and policemen killed by suspected members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo last week.

Governor Wike has also promised to rebuild all burnt police stations in Oyigbo local government area and ensure terrorist organisation no longer exists in the state.

He stated this during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan and families of slain policemen at the Rivers Police Command.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, described the gruesome murder of the policemen and soldiers as unacceptable and unfortunate.