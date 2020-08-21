Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced a N50 million endowment fund for the training and welfare of the children of his late Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Governor Wike announced the endowment fund yesterday, during Nwakaudu burial at his home town, Umuanyi Ogbodoikwu in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Governor Wike described the death of his late media aide as most unfortunate, saying he distinguished himself by serving the state and government with utmost dedication and loyalty.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chukwuemeka Woke, said Nwakaudu also sacrificed his time, energy and life to the service of the state.

According to him, Nwakaudu was bold, brilliant and insightful while informing and disseminating government policies and programmes.