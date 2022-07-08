Some governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress are currently meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2023 elections.

It was learnt that Wike, who lost the PDP presidential ticket to Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is meeting with the APC chieftains and others at his country home in the Port Harcourt area of the state.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not made public, but sources said that before the APC governors’ visit, there had been reports that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Wike met in France, but were debunked by the former Lagos State governor’s media, Tunde Rahman, describing the reports as “fake news”.

But it appears the APC governors may want to bank on the recent fallout of Wike with PDP leadership after the main opposition party’s presidential primary to woo the Rivers governor to their side ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The governors include Kayode Fayemi; Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos States respectively.

Others in their entourage include the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji; former Ekiti State governor and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, among others.