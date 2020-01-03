Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Yibo Koko as director general of the state Tourism Development Agency.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said the appointment followed the swearing-in of 13 new commissioners by the governor.

Danagogo said Koko’s appointment followed Wike’s conviction that he would use his experience and exposure to take the agency to greater heights.

According to Danagogo, the governor also expected the new commissioners, who were assigned portfolios, to work for the interest of the state.

The new state executive council members included Sam Ejekwu (commissioner for Transport), Austin Ben-Chioma (commissioner for Works) and Sylvanus Nwankwo (commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Development).

Also, Osimah Gina is now commissioner, Physical Planning and Urban Development while Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma is commissioner, Social Welfare and Rehabilitations.

Others are Ifeoma Nwankpa, commissioner, Commerce and Industry; Peter Medee, commissioner, Energy and Natural Resources; Bariere Thomas, commissioner, Special Duties; and Fred Kpakpol, commissioner for Agriculture.

Paulinus Nsirim, a veteran journalist and immediate past permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Communication is now the substantive commissioner in the ministry.