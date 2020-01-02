Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has approved the appointment of Mr. Yibo Koko as Director-General of the State Tourism Development Agency.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the appointment followed the swearing-in of 13 new Commissioners by the Governor.

Danagogo stated that Koko’s appointment followed Wike’s conviction that he would use his experience and exposure to take the Rivers Tourism Development Agency to greater height.

According to Danagogo, the Governor also expected the new commissioners, who were assigned portfolios, to work for the interest of the State.

The new state Executive Council members included Sir Sam Ejekwu (Commissioner for Transport), Mr Austin Ben-Chioma (Commissioner for Works) and Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo (Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Development).

Also, Osimah Gina is now Commissioner, Physical Planning and Urban Development while Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma is Commissioner, Social Welfare and Rehabilitations.

Others are; Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa, Commissioner, Commerce and Industry; Dr Peter Medee, Commissioner, Energy and Natural Resources; Dr Bariere Thomas, Commissioner, Special Duties; and Dr Fred Kpakpol, Commissioner for Agriculture.

Mr Paulinus Nsirim, a veteran journalist and immediate past Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Communication is now the substantive Commissioner in the ministry.

Elder Tasie Chinedu takes over as Commissioner, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Rodaford Long-John (Local Government Affairs) and Prof. Kaniye Ebeku (Education). (NAN)