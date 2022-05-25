By Henry Uche

The Rivers State Government has approved the immediate release of monthly pensions for additional 1,191 retirees from the Rivers State Civil Service. The State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, disclosed this during the celebration of the 2022 Workers Day Celebration at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said the payment took immediate effect from April 2022, stressing that payments were expected between Thursday and Friday of the week.

Governor Wike, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers said under his watch, salaries are paid to all workers in the public sector promptly in addition to the provision of monthly overhead costs to enable them perform their functions and run their offices effectively.

“Rivers state government pays salaries to all workers in the public sector promptly and provides monthly overheads to enable them perform their functions and run their offices effectively. …”Government has paid all outstanding monthly pensions up to date for all who have completed their biometrics.

“Governor Wike has approved the release of monthly pensions for additional 1,191 retirees from the Rivers State civil service, which payment took immediate effect from the month of April 2022 and was effected precisely on Thursday/Friday last week. Now Rivers state is committed to the welfare of our workers.”

He said government also provides impress to all schools under SUBEB and the Secondary Schools Board, which has eliminated illegal levies on our students.

Wike expressed regrets that the State NLC chairperson, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, who had in the past, applauded him as a most worker -friendly governor was the first to criticise his presidential ambition.

The governor described the theme for this year’s May Day celebration,” Labour, Politics, the Quest for Good Governance and National Development” , as apt, in view of the current socio-economic and security challenges foisted on the people of Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led -Federal Government.