From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved N1 billion for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local Government Area.

He empathised with the flood victims and also set up a task force to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to affected communities.

Governor Wike said the N1 billion was to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs, the most impacted areas, to cope with the devastating flood that has inundated homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places.

The governor said the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, George Nwaeke, would serve as chairman of the task force, while, Inime Aguma, is secretary.

Other members of the task force are the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hope Ikiriko; Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Vincent Job; Chukwuemeka Onowu and the director of Administration in the Ministry of Special Duties.

Members of the task force will meet with the governor today.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has appointed 28,000 special assistants for political units in the state and the appointments took immediate effect.

The governor had, on Tuesday appointed 319 ward liaison officers and 40 local government area liaison officers.

A socio-political group, known as One-on-One-Network, has raised the alarm over appointment of 14,000 political advisers.

The group warned that the move was “a subterfuge towards weaponising and unleashing political violence in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 general election.”

In a statement, Director General of the group, LoveGod Nweze, said the appointment of the over 14,000 political advisers was part of a larger plan and in furtherance of the recent pronouncement of Executive Order 21 by the governor which has already set up a chain of condemnable activities to emasculate and strangulate perceived political opponents.