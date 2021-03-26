From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said having created a conducive investment climate, his administration will continue to partner investors taking advantage of available opportunities in the state.

The governor stated this when he inaugurated the Abuja Furniture Production (AFP) Showroom in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said he had approached the management of AFP in Abuja and encouraged them to move to Port Harcourt to serve the South-South and South East market.

The governor said he was convinced that the firm would not incur business loses moving to Port Harcourt and that AFP eventually made true their promise to him.

“With the kind of work you have done here, and with the market, there was need for you to move the showroom to Port Harcourt, which will serve South-South and South-East zones. I am sure that even though I have spoken to you, you must have done your survey. We know that for furniture AFP is the best place to be as far as Nigeria is concerned. Let me appreciate you for keeping to your promise. It shows you as having interest in moving the economy of the state. If Port Harcourt is not peaceful, you’ll not agree to come here.”

Wike said the state government would award the furnishing of its House of Assembly Quarters currently under construction to AFP as an incentive.

He said the contract would enable the company to employ Rivers people and reduce unemployment in the state.

“The people will make money and feed their families,” he said.

Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Juergen Fischer, said AFP, as the second member of the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc family, was encouraged by the milestone of development witnesses in Rivers State.