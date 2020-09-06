Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State yesterday declared interest to support Bauchi State governor to work for the wellbeing of the people.

Wike gave the assurance while flagging off the construction of 11 township roads of about 11 kilometers held at Gombe Road, Bauchi, executed by the People’s Democratic Party-led government in the state.

Wike noted with satisfaction, the foresight of Governor Bala Mohammed to embark on construction of roads across the state despite the economic status of the state.

“It is not easy for a state with less IGR to embark on execution of developmental projects and that’s the reason for my coming to Bauchi today,” he said.

“Because of my relationship with the Bauchi State governor and his desire to work for his people, Rivers State government will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of the state.”

He congratulated the Mohammed on the achievements recorded in infrastructure and urged him to sustain it for the betterment of the citizenry.

In his remarks, the governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said that commencement of the construction of the 11 township roads was an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the relevance of infrastructural development in the state.

He said the roads were carefully chosen based on need and stakeholders consultations at grassroots.