TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Badminton Confederation of Africa has nominated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the “Award for Distinguished Service to Sports in Africa”.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, President, Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Mr. Tukebana Bau, praised Governor Wike for his support for the growth of Badminton in Africa.

He said: “We acknowledge your support and passion for Badminton in Africa. For this reason, the Badminton Confederation Africa Board resolved to honor you with the prestigious award for your distinguished Service to Sports in Africa.

“This award will be presented to you during the finals of the African Badminton Championships in Port Harcourt “.

He described the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships in Port Harcourt as historic, saying that it was the first time the tournament will have a mascot.

The BCA President urged Nigeria and Governor Wike to continue to play the leading role in the growth of sports in Africa by sustaining their support.

While congratulating Governor Wike on his re-election, he said the governor’s victory will strengthen the platform for future cooperation for the growth of sports in Africa.

President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih, said that Nigeria made history during the championship by winning its first team event at home.

He noted that 16 African countries were participating in the tournament, which has attracted global attention

Responding, Governor Wike thanked the leadership of the BCA for choosing the State as hosts of the championship.

He noted that the 16 countries will now serve as ambassadors of the state and described sports as key to the unity of different races, adding that his administration will continue to support the growth of sports.

Governor Wike said despite the security challenges in the state, it remains largely safe for sports and investments.

He noted that the State will continue to work with other stakeholders to promote peace.