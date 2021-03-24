From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the new Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Bertrand, have met and discussed a number of business and investment interests.

The meeting, which held at Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, gave a clear indication of mutual consent on the areas of investment interests that would benefit Rivers State and the Belgium Governments.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Belgian envoy said his visit to the state, was propelled by the concern to see the extent of operations of Belgium companies in Rivers State.

He said: “This is my first visit to Rivers State. So, I want to pay a courtesy call on Governor Wike. I am here to visit the State and to visit Belgian companies operating in this area.

“There are already some Belgian companies in Nigeria with facilities in Rivers State. So, we have some opportunities to have our facilities in gas and agriculture”.