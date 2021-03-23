From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the new Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Daniel Bertrand, met on Tuesday and discussed a number of business and investment interests.

The meeting, which held behind closed door at Government House, Port Harcourt, gave a clear indication of mutual agreement on the areas of investment interests that would benefit the Rivers State and Belgian Governments.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Belgian Ambassador Bertrand said his visit to Rivers was propelled by the concern to see the extent of operations of Belgian companies in the state.

‘This is my first visit to Rivers State. So, I want to pay a courtesy call on his Excellency, the Governor. I am here to visit the state and to visit Belgium companies existing in this area,’ he said.

‘There are already some Belgium companies existing in Nigeria with facilities in Rivers State. So, we have some opportunities to have our facilities in gas and agriculture.’