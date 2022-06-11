From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, to write a strongly worded protest letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the harassment of the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminalaye Fubara. Governor Wike gave the directive on Friday, at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt, after swearing in three new commissioners. They are Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning and Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo as Commissioner for Works and Special Projects. The protest letter to be written to EFCC, Governor Wike said, was predicated on the fact that, recently, its officers attempted to harass and intimidate Fubara, who before his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate, had served as the Accountant General of Rivers State. Governor Wike said EFCC needed to know that the era of impunity and flagrant disobedience to the rule of law was gone and his administration would not accept such behaviour.

He maintained that the attempt to harass the state PDP candidate would not be accepted, as the state government would not hesitate to charge the EFCC for contempt. Governor Wike explained that before now, the Rivers State government had gotten a subsisting court judgment against the EFCC that it could not investigate the state finances or its officers. According to him, there was also another judgment against EFCC by the PDP governorship candidate to enforce his fundamental rights, which has not been set aside. Governor Wike noted that nobody would accept the use of EFCC at such political period to intimidate persons in order to achieve their skewed political goals.

Governor Wike further directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to commence diligent prosecution of the illegal financial dealings of the former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi, Mr. Tonye Cole, Sahara Energy and others over the sale of state assets.

