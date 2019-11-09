Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has berated the Rivers State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for descending into the political arena by issuing politically motivated ultimatums on security in the state.

Addressing a special court session of the formal opening of the 2019/2020 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike regretted that the NBA crossed the redline by playing politics with the security situation.

“We wish to warn that by descending into the arena of politics with irresponsible ultimatums, threats and utterances, the NBA in Rivers State has crossed the redline and become part of the enemy of our people.”

Governor Wike regretted that the NBA in Rivers State has demonstrably failed to defend the state’s courts and the rule of law when they are subjected to undeserved assaults and abuse by the powers that be.

He said: “The NBA kept quiet when they closed down our courts in 2013. It lost its voice and remained indifferent when security agents brazenly attacked the homes of judges in the dead of night. Again, it looked the other way and maintained a conspiratorial silence when political thus invaded the High Court premises in a failed politically motivated bid to stop judges from sitting.

“In the midst of these failures and acts of gross irresponsibility, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA could have the temerity to issue ultimatums to the state government and threatening to boycott courts on account of an unfortunate kidnap incident that affected a member of the association.